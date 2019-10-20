Sarah Hyland Rocks A Crop Top To A Friend’s Wedding

The 'Modern Family' star wondered how much she'll cry at her own wedding after attending the event.

Sarah Hyland recently attended a friend’s wedding, but she admitted that her mind was preoccupied by thoughts of her own upcoming nuptials at the event.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken at the wedding of her close pal, The Bold Type actress Katie Stevens. In the snapshot, Sarah is wearing a black off-the-shoulder crop top featuring a crisscross design that makes a large X shape on her torso. A triangle of skin is peeking out from beneath the stylish blouse, giving fans a glimpse of Sarah’s toned abs. She paired the top with a black-and-white A-line skirt featuring a striking graphic print. The design includes leaves and stripes, and the skirt’s detailed pattern makes Sarah stand out from the three other women pictured with her, who are all wearing monochromatic gowns.

Hyland has her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail, and she’s accessorizing her sophisticated but playful look with a pair of chunky hoop earrings. She also has on a pair of black platform high heels that perfectly complement her crop top.

While she has a big smile on her face in the photo, the actress revealed that she spilled plenty of tears at Katie’s wedding.

“I cried so many times I lost count and in doing so I couldn’t help but wonder how many times I’ll cry at my own wedding,” Sarah wrote.

She also revealed that the women pictured with her will be bridesmaids at her wedding.

Katie responded by reassuring Sarah that she’ll likely be crying just as much at her wedding, so she should have plenty of those requested tissues on hand.

“I love you! don’t worry I’ll be a puddle at yours,” Katie wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland’s husband-to-be is The Bachelorette star Wells Adams. The Wedding Year actress and the former reality show star haven’t yet said when they plan on tying the knot, but Sarah did just spill one small detail about their wedding in the post above that reveals the identities of three of her bridesmaids. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is also going to be a member of her wedding party.

According to People magazine, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got engaged in July of this year, and they celebrated their two-year anniversary on Tuesday. In a sweet message for her future husband, Sarah referenced the TV series Friends by calling Wells “the Chandler to my Monica.” She also revealed that she had to push for him to make their relationship official.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” she wrote on Instagram. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you.”