Kyle Richards Pokes Fun At Her New Haircut With A ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Flashback

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has the same look as she did in the '70s -- minus the bonnet.

Kyle Richards recently debuted a new haircut with bangs, but this was not the first time this celebrity sported the look. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a throwback Instagram photo from the set of Little House on the Prairie that poked fun at the fact that she had the same haircut decades ago in the 1970s.

Kyle posted a photo of herself as Alicia Sanderson Edwards, the character she played on the NBC drama from 1975 until 1982. In the caption, the 50-year-old Bravo star joked that she can’t believe she still has the same haircut that she had when she was a kid.

Fans, followers and famous friends hit the comments section of the post to remark about Kyle’s new-old look.

“I Love it! The fact that you are recreating that role is AMAZING!” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna.

“ADORABLE THEN AND NOW. They can’t touch you,” added fellow co-star Erika Jayne.

“Full circle,” another fan added.

Several fans asked Kyle to post a side-by-side of her bangs then and now.

When the actress first showed off her resurrected bangs on Instagram, several fans thought she looked like Lindsey Wallace, the character she played in the original Halloween movie in 1978, as The Inquisitr reported last month. Now that Kyle will reprise the role in the upcoming movie, Halloween Kills, with modern-day bangs, her throwback to her Little House days is making fans nostalgic.

Kyle Richards has fond memories from Little House on the Prairie, the TV show based on the classic book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. In an interview with NBC News, Kyle said her time on the show alongside fellow child star Melissa Gilbert and the rest of the cast was like “going to camp.” Kyle recalled riding on horses all day and playing in the water as she filmed her scenes for the show.

The star also joked about the differences between the Real Housewives franchise and the family-friendly television show she starred in as a child.

“For parties on the prairie, you’d just boil your best dress, tuck your hair under a bonnet and pass around a bottle of sarsaparilla with a dirty rag to wipe the rim. Today, you need so much more – a theme, florist, catering truck, flowers, valet car attendants, gift bags and a charity auction – just to name a few,” Kyle said in a promo for a Little House on the Prairie marathon.

While it’s clear that Housewives is nothing like Little House, fans will get to see Kyle sport bangs for both shows. The mom of four was filming the Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she had her hair cut last month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in early 2020.