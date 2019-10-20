’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars David Toborowsky And Annie Suwan Talk About Having Kids

Stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, are opening up about having kids, according to a report from Us Weekly.

David, a 48-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, met and fell in love with Annie, a 24-year-old woman from Bueng Kan, Thailand. At the time, David was living in Thailand after losing all his money back in America. The couple met at a bar, and David’s friends and family, including his daughter, believed Annie may have been a prostitute. After getting to know each other, David proposed marriage, despite having no money or home to return to in his own country. The man then asked his best friend, Chris Thieneman, to sponsor Annie’s K-1 visa and give him the money he needed to pay the bride price to Annie’s parents, which frustrates Chris’s wife, Nikki. Nikki tried to persuade her husband to stop funding David’s life, but the man still offered his best friend a place to stay rent-free when he arrived in America.

Despite David’s past infidelity, drinking addiction, and financial problems, the couple got married within the allotted 90-day period. The couple currently lives in the United States but regularly thinks about moving back to Thailand.

While chatting with Us Weekly, Annie said the relationship is still going strong after two years together, but they’re not quite ready for kids.

“I’m good right now at this point,” she revealed at a 90 Day Fiancé press mixer. “Our relationship is very good. We have each other. We have everything.”

“We’re traveling a lot. We’ll see. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but we say if the two of us stick together…” David said before Annie completed his thought.

“Nothing bad’s going to happen!” she said. “No one can get between you.”

David already has adult children from a previous relationship, and he added that his relationship with them has since improved. During their time on the show, David’s kids were not supportive of his relationship with Annie. The children believed Annie wanted to use their father for a life in America, but they eventually accepted the marriage.

“We are in a very good place with them,” he said. “They’re sad that we’re not living in Kentucky, but they understand. We’ll see what happens moving forward.”

Fans of the couple can catch them on TLC’s spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, with other popular couples, including Kalani and Asuelu, Elizabeth and Andrei, and mother-son duo, Colt and Debbie, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.