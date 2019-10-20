‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Logans & Forresters Face Off-‘No One Is Taking Douglas Away, No One!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of October 21 reveals that the custody battle for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will heat up. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be at each other’s throats on this CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows a tense face-off between the Logans and Forresters. The spoilers video shows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his father, Ridge, will stand off against Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Brooke & Hope Want Thomas To Sign The Custody Papers

“Thomas is dangerous! He could snap at any minute,” Brooke reasons.

She feels that Douglas will be safer in Hope’s care and that Thomas should sign over custody of Douglas to Hope.

Hope will also coax Thomas.

“Sign the papers so I can be a mother to Douglas.”

She has always felt a special connection to Douglas and wants the little boy to be a part of her family.

An emotional Thomas will respond.

“You want me to give away my son.”

Brooke and Hope may even use Douglas against his own father. The little boy certainly loves Hope and loves being around Beth Logan (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), too.

Ridge Forrester Blasts Brooke Logan

Ridge will race to the Logan estate after he hears about Brooke’s plan, as reported by The Inquisitr. He will be furious as he knows that Thomas is especially vulnerable at the moment. The young designer doesn’t have a job or even a place to stay, and Brooke and Hope may use those facts against him.

“Did you ambush my son?” Ridge will demand.

Brooke will try to defend her actions because she can see just how irate Ridge is. She will offer, “I did it for Douglas.” But Ridge will be beside himself with rage and blast her for trying to coerce Thomas.

“You can’t just steal a kid!”

Ridge will be angry as he realizes what the Logan women are capable of.

“Why are you doing this?” he will then ask.

Ridge Has The Final Say

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Brooke may try to level a threat against Thomas. But Ridge has had enough of the “sanctimonious” Logans and will warn her.

“You will not threaten my son ever. No one is taking Douglas away, no one!” Ridge yells.

It appears as if Ridge will make it clear that Douglas will remain a Forrester, and in the care of a Forrester, for the rest of his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.