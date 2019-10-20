Calling Defense Secretary Mark Esper ‘Mark Esperanto,’ Donald Trump Misquotes Him Saying Kurds Are ‘Resettled’

Reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Mark Esper say that Donald Trump appears to have made up a quote saying that Kurds in Syria and 'being resettled.'

In a Twitter message on Sunday morning, Donald Trump quoted United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussing the current situation in northeastern Syria. Turkey launched an invasion to drive out the Kurdish population living there, after Trump announced October 6 that he would pull U.S. troops from the region to make way for the Turkish action.

“The ceasefire is holding up very nicely,” Trump quoted Esper as saying. “New areas being resettled with Kurds. U.S. soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zone. We have secured the Oil.”

But reporters traveling with Esper as the Defense Secretary makes his first official trip to Afghanistan said on their own Twitter accounts that they had no knowledge of the quote attributed to Esper by Trump, and that when they spoke to Esper, he made no mention of Kurds being “resettled” or that the U.S. had “secured the oil.”

In fact, in an initial version of the tweet, which Trump has since deleted, he referred to Esper as “Mark Esperanto.” Whether Trump is aware of the origin of the word “Esperanto” is unclear, but the term was the name given to an artificially constructed language that was once intended to be spoken internationally, facilitating communication between nations.

“I’m not sure who Trump is referring to, but I’m traveling with Defense Secretary Esper and can’t recall the quote Trump is using,” Reuters correspondent Idrees Ali wrote on Twitter. “While speaking with us Enroute to Afghanistan, Esper also made no mention of new areas being resettled with Kurds or oil.”

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Wall Street Journal correspondent Nancy Yousseff, also traveling with Esper, said that she, too, “did not hear Esper mention resettled Kurds or oil. Or a name change.”

Trump first made the claim that the U.S. had “secured the oil” in a Friday tweet, later repeating the point in an exchange with reporters in which Trump said, “we’ve taken control of the oil in the Middle East,” as The Inquisitr reported.

In fact, video released online showed that in one major Syrian city that had served as a conduit for oil shipments major, Russian forces had taken control of a base there that had been abandoned by U.S. troops.

While there have been no public reports of Kurds displaced by the Turkish invasion being “resettled,” a top Kurdish commander said on Saturday that despite the cease-fire agreement, attacks by Turkey continued and that Kurds continued to suffer casualties in the attacks, as The Inquisitr reported.

The name of Trump's Secretary of Defense is Mark Esper. Not Esperanto. pic.twitter.com/LFrNf7zep3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 20, 2019

The general, Mazlum Abdi, said that Turkey was carrying out “ethnic cleansing” of the Kurdish people in northeastern Syria.

While there is no record of Esper claiming that Kurds are being “resettled” or that the U.S. had “secured the oil,” Esper did say on Saturday that U.S. troops that had been pulled out of northeastern Syria were now in the process of redeployment to western Iraq, according to NBC News.

Esper’s statement would appear to contradict the claim made by Trump on Wednesday that he had ordered the trio withdrawal because, “it’s time to bring our soldiers back home.”

As NBC News reported, however, “they are not coming home.”