Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body In Minuscule Floral Two-Piece

Much to the delight of her thousands of fans, Kelsey Merritt is back in a bikini on Instagram.

The latest look at the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s flawless figure was shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 20, and was an instant hit with her 1.4 million fans and followers. The geotag included with the post placed the 23-year-old at the Villa Manzu, a luxury residence in Costa Rica that provided a breathtaking location for the sizzling snap. Kelsey was surrounded by luscious greenery as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the rooftop pool.

However, the scene wasn’t all that captivated the attention of her fans. Kelsey likely sent pulses racing as she spent the day under the sun in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece was white with a flirty floral design, and did a lot toward showing the babe’s flawless figure. The bikini included an itty-bitty triangle-shaped top that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight thanks to its plunging neckline.

But that was not all that was on display. The matching bottoms of the Filipino beauty’s swimwear were equally as risque, if not more so. The garment’s daringly high-cut design left the babe’s toned legs completely on display, and offered a glimpse at her curvy booty as well due to its cheeky style. The bikini’s thin, string waistband had been tied in delicate bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Kelsey added a dainty pendant to her look in a necklace that fell down her bare decolletage to draw even more attention to her exposed chest, while a pair of gold hoop earrings brought even more bling to the skin-baring display. Her brunette tresses were worn in a sleek low bun, keeping the locks from covering her face that was completely free of makeup, and thus allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model gave plenty of love to the newest eye-popping addition to her social media feed. Her jaw-dropping shot had already racked up more than 24,000 likes and dozens of compliments within just one hour of being uploaded to the platform.

“Sensationally gorgeous lady,” one person wrote, while another follower said that the model was “stunning.”

“This picture is goals from every single perspective,” commented a third fan.

Kelsey is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed included an image of the model posing on the beach in a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.