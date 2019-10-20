Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Bikini

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram photo.

Tarsha Whitmore knows how to get temperatures rising. On Sunday, the Australian bombshell uploaded yet another sizzling snap for her 574,000 Instagram followers to enjoy. In the photo, the scantily clad 19-year-old seemed to be taking advantage of the warmer temperatures in her hometown of Gold Coast, Queensland. Despite the fact that most of the world is experiencing fall weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess.

The picture, taken in a beautiful white-walled living room, shows the stunner sitting, with her legs spread, on a black crocodile-leather chair. Tarsha gazed seductively into the camera as she played with a strand of her highlighted hair.

The radiant model flaunted her unbelievable body in a black bikini that left little to the imagination. Tarsha’s ample cleavage spilled out of the tiny top. Her washboard abs were also on full display in the revealing swimwear.

The Instagram influencer also wore distressed blue jeans and a pair of white, platform Nike sneakers. She dressed up the casual look with layered necklaces, a statement ring, and a Gucci fanny pack with gold chains.

She styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. The beauty opted for a full face of makeup, an application that included bronzer, glowing highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

Tarsha’s dedicated followers were floored by the provocative post, one which quickly racked up more than 16,000 likes. Many fans also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“You are insane babe,” praised a follower.

“Outfit on point,” added another.

“Soooo hot and gorgeous,” wrote a third admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Absolute beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Tarsha graciously responded to quite a few of the comments, showing appreciation for her fans.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Tarsha isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles. On Saturday, the beauty metaphorically drove fans wild by sharing a snap of herself in a tied-up white crop top and matching, minuscule bikini bottoms.

Earlier this week, the beauty appeared to enjoy the sexier side of Halloween, sporting a black latex bodysuit. Tarsha made the look a whole lot spookier by applying bloody-looking makeup across her mouth.

To see more of Tarsha, be sure to check out her Instagram account.