’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Jeniffer Calls Tim’s Ring ‘Trash’

Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have hit another snag in their relationship and this time, that problem involves a ring with a past. During the October 20 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Jeniffer expressed her disappointment that Tim made the decision to give her the same ring he gave his ex-fiancée.

Tim met Jeniffer online while browsing dating apps. The pair quickly hit it off and the 38-year-old business owner soon traveled to Colombia to meet the 25-year-old model who captured his heart. Upon meeting Jeniffer, Tim admitted to the show’s cameras that he did not feel like he was good enough and that Jeniffer might be out of his league.

On the other hand, Jeniffer expressed that Tim wasn’t her type and told cameras that she’s typically attracted to more masculine men. She went on to say that despite the lack of immediate physical attraction, she was still determined to find something genuine with Tim. She stated that she believes he’s a good man, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During their time together, Jeniffer pushed Tim to make a move on her so they could take their relationship to the next level, but Tim’s insecurities prevented him from sealing the deal. Tim’s decision not to have sex with Jeniffer and his feminine ways soon sparked rumors that he might be gay, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Before leaving Colombia, Tim planned a romantic picnic for his girlfriend and presented her with a ring. He told her that the ring was a promise ring that signified his commitment to making their relationship work. He also made the mistake of telling Jeniffer that the ring was initially purchased for his ex, Veronica, which caused a bit of tension between the pair.

During this week’s episode, Jeniffer is still upset about the situation.

“I don’t want another woman’s trash,” she explained.

“That’s bullsh*t! But I decided, I will put the ring on again but I will wear it here on this finger so you’ll remember you have to replace it,” she continued, showing the camera her middle finger.

This seemed like a good compromise for Tim, who said he was fine with the finger choice as long as Jeniffer kept wearing the ring. Later in the episode, he promised his girlfriend that he’d replace the ring with something she actually liked. Jeniffer was quick to offer suggestions, saying she wanted an emerald cut diamond in a “much more bigger” size. She also added that the next ring better not be a ring that was previously purchased for someone else.

“I want my own ring,” she said. “And now I’m going to choose him.”

Despite the seemingly healthy compromise, it’s possible Jeniffer ended up returning the ring. She recently told fans and followers she was single during an Instagram Q&A session. As for Tim, when asked about the couple’s current relationship status, he did not confirm or deny a separation. Instead, he told fans to watch the show, which airs on Sundays on TLC.