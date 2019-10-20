‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Shauna Connect Over The Unforgiving Logans

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will find a new confidante in Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She will be pleasantly surprised that just as the dressmaker opens up to her, Shauna will also be able to tell him what’s really going on in her life.

Shauna Fulton Confides In Ridge Forrester

Shauna and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) have been cast out of the Logan family. The only one who has completely forgiven her is Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and that may have something to do with the fact that Flo saved her life by giving her a kidney. Although Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) said that she was grateful for Flo’s gift, she was also still disturbed by her past actions.

Shauna very much wants the Logan family to forgive her and her daughter for what they did to them. But without Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) stamp of approval, they will never be allowed back into the fold again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pic’s caption indicates that Shauna will confide in Ridge and tell him her fears. The Logans stick together, and she thinks that she may be fighting a losing battle.

Ridge & Shauna Agree On The Bold And The Beautiful

Of course, she and Ridge will be able to agree about the hard-hearted Logan clan. From Ridge’s perspective, they are doing the same thing with his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Besides putting him out of her house, Brooke has also fired him from his job as a designer at Forrester Creations. Ridge and Shauna will agree that their children are being treated a tad unfairly.

Ridge is going through a difficult period in his life. He felt that he had to leave his marital home so that he could help heal the rift between his son and daughter. Brooke was not showing any sympathy for his plight and left Ridge to try and figure it out on his own. She let Ridge walk out of their home and has been very unsupportive of him.

Brooke Pushes Ridge Into Shauna’s Arms

In fact, The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will continue to push her husband away. She’s so hellbent on getting Thomas to give custody to Hope that she’s not even considering the Forresters as a family at all. Her one-track mind will infuriate her husband once he finds out that she tried to coerce Thomas into signing over his rights to Hope. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will confront Brooke, Hope, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about what they tried to do.

Loading...

If Brooke carries on acting this way, she will push Ridge straight into Shauna’s arms.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.