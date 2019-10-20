‘Maxim’ Cover Girl Jasmine Sanders Exposes Chest Underneath Open Jacket

Jasmine Sanders is Maxim‘s newest cover girl, and the snaps from her feature in the publication are certainly not ones to miss. To the delight of her fans, the bikini model has been sharing a number of the photos to her Instagram page, and the most recent glimpse at her latest magazine gig may be the hottest one yet.

The steamy shot was shared to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s page on Saturday, October 19, and was an instant hit with her 3.6 million followers on the social media platform. The Instagram photo saw the 27-year-old posing in an all-white room, slightly leaning up against the wall as she showed off her flawless figure in an ensemble that left very little to the imagination, bringing some serious heat to her feed.

Jasmine sent pulses racing in the eye-popping photo that was sure to turn heads for more reasons than one. She sported a pair of sheer panties that covered only what was necessary, flaunting her long, toned legs and curvy booty on display yet again. Its bedazzled waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs — and that’s not all that was exposed in the racy snap.

On her top half, the Golden Barbie sported nothing more than a black jacket adorned with jewels. That alone was enough to turn heads, but that’s not all that caught her fans’ eyes. The blond bombshell wore the number completely open, revealing that she was going not only topless, but braless, to expose her chest almost entirely. An ample amount of bare cleavage was left well within eyesight, upping the ante of the sizzling snap even more.

To complete her scandalous ensemble, Jasmine sported a pair of latex stiletto booties and rocked sparkling statement earrings and a thick choker necklace for a bit of bling. Her signature blond tresses were worn back in a sleek ponytail, keeping them from covering up her gorgeous makeup that consisted of a light pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition on Jasmine’s Instagram feed proved to be popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned over 65,000 likes within just nine hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“She’s really perfect that’s crazy,” one person wrote, while another said that Jasmine was “physique goals.”

“Your body and your legs are fantastic,” commented a third.

Whether she’s dolled up for a cover shoot or a night out on the town, Jasmine often dazzles her fans with her gorgeous, and often skin-baring, looks. She showed off another look on Instagram recently that included a sexy lace bustier and skintight jeans that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, driving her followers absolutely wild.