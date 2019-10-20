Carrie Underwood Reveals Stage Can Be A ‘Dangerous Place’ After Running In Pink Dress

Carrie Underwood's heels tripped her up during her concert in Louisville.

Carrie Underwood’s fans love seeing the country music star’s colorful concert outfits that sparkle and shimmer underneath the stage lights of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” However, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer’s glittery high heels almost sent her on a southbound trip during her recent stop in Louisville.

As reported by iHeartRadio, a fan video captured the moment Carrie Underwood came dangerously close to suffering a scary spill on Thursday night. The 36-year-old singer was jogging across a walkway in a pair of bright pink ankle boots with chunky high heels when she appeared to step on a small gap in the stage. Carrie wasn’t looking down because she was busy waving at the crowd and giving members of her crew high-fives. Luckily, Carrie was in the process of slapping guitarist Chad Jeffers’ hand when she tripped, so he was able to help steady her and prevent her from falling down.

“I’m good,” Carrie said.

The “Cry Pretty” singer stopped her slow jog after that near disaster, deciding instead to stand still and wave to the audience. She later took to Twitter to share the aforementioned fan video along with a PSA about how the “stage can be a dangerous place…especially in heels!”

Our stage can be a dangerous place…especially in heels! We all put our lives on the line night after night for the sake of the music!!! ???????????? Thankfully, @ChadJeffers was there to catch me! https://t.co/OXed9RIOjL — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 18, 2019

The pink dress Carrie Underwood is wearing in the Twitter video is the same one that makes an appearance in a concert video that she recently shared with her fans. It provides a better look at the gorgeous gown, which features a bodice that resembles flower petals.

While Carrie was able to laugh off the misstep that could have turned into a face-plant, it was a scary fall that inspired her song “Cry Pretty” and the tour that shares its name. As reported by ETOnline, she injured her wrist and face after falling down some stairs in 2017. Carrie’s facial injuries were so extensive that they required 40 to 50 stitches, and she was so insecure about her healing scars that she took a long break from the spotlight.

However, Carrie Underwood was eventually able to turn her freak accident into something positive. In April of 2018, she released “Cry Pretty,” revealing that the song was inspired by the aftermath of her accident.

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,” she wrote in an open letter to her fans. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

“Cry Pretty” inspired the gorgeous eye makeup that Carrie rocks during her tour, which looks like tears made out of glitter.

Luckily, Carrie Underwood’s face healed so well that her scars aren’t even visible, and her recent onstage trip didn’t result in another stressful and painful ordeal for the beloved singer.