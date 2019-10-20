‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Wows Instagram In Sunglow Sports Bra & Tightest Ever Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia is wowing her Instagram followers all over again. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” doesn’t seem to need much to drive her fans a little wild: jogging in Daisy Dukes on the beach seemed enough just recently as Yanet enjoyed a shorefront moment with her new pup Mamacita. Today has seen the famous Mexican return to the platform, although her four-legged friend wasn’t with her.

Yanet’s photo today was a workout one. The star may still be best-known for her appearances on Mexican television, but Yanet is now a social media sensation, with her fitness updates almost always proving wildly popular. Today’s snap didn’t showcase the Latina’s stunning face, but it didn’t deprive her followers of that killer workout body.

The photo showed Yanet in a dim-lit and indoor environment and accompanied by a male. The brunette had been photographed full length and from behind, affording a fantastic view of her peachy rear. This, in itself, seemed accentuated by Yanet rocking the world’s tightest pair of yoga pants, with fans seeing the sunglow shade of lowers paired with a matching sports bra. Space between the two items flaunted Yanet’s trim and toned back, with the overall finish showcasing the star’s toned legs, shapely rear, plus her strong arms. Yanet’s long brown hair was worn loose around her shoulders, with fans also seeing white sneakers on the star’s feet.

Yanet didn’t use a worded caption today – rather, she went down the emoji route. The emoji included a fire one, plus an appropriate arm muscle one.

It looks like Yanet has wowed her fans. The post managed to rack up over 35,000 likes in just 30 mintes, with the same time frame bringing in over 113 comments. Yanet’s fanbase is largely Spanish-speaking, although the star’s status as a social media sensation now sees her followed by users from across the globe.

“Wow tasty,” one fan wrote.

“My goodness” was another comment.

“You are breathtaking” seemed to see a fan completely swept off their feet.

Loading...

Yanet’s social media seems to showcase various aspects of her life. The star chronicles her TV appearances with images and videos of herself from the set, although her feed equally includes sultry selfies, great workout shots, plus a reminder of her fun and varied sense of style. Yanet is often seen in sexy dresses and high heels, with fans appearing to adore the occasions when Garcia slips into a pair of Daisy Dukes. Of course, bikini snaps also prove a hit.

Yanet has 11.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Yanet should follow her account.