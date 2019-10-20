‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Picks Steffy’s House For Halloween

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a telling decision when he chooses to spend Halloween with his ex-wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He will make his two daughters his priority when he visits the cliff house on October 31, per She Knows Soaps.

Not too long ago, Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) were enjoying the cocoon that they had created for themselves. They had just discovered that their daughter had not died during childbirth and were reunited with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). They spent quite a bit of time just relishing the time with her and getting to know the infant.

However, Liam has recently realized that they have wronged Steffy. They have neglected the woman who raised Beth from birth and thought of her as her own. Liam went over to the cliff house to apologize to Steffy and to right their mistakes. He promised her that he would do everything that he could to keep Beth in Steffy and Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) lives. Steffy was delighted at the prospect of spending more time with the little one.

Now it seems as if Liam will make good on his word when he goes to the cliff house for some Halloween fun. It appears as if Liam wants the girls to spend the evening together and begin to bond again. They used to spend every day together, but now that Beth has moved back home with her parents, they don’t spend a lot of time as sisters anymore.

Of course, Steffy will be thrilled to have her family reunited again. The last time that Liam checked in with her, she voiced her desire to be a family with him again. In fact, The Inquisitr reports that she asked him, “Is it possible? Can we do this again?” She was obviously excited about the prospect of having something that she thought she had lost forever.

In the meantime, Hope will be on a mission of her own. The soap opera spoilers state that she will ignore her mother’s advice and attend Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) Halloween party. However, she won’t be there to enjoy the evening with family and friends. Hope’s sole mission will be to convince Thomas to allow her to have joint custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). But Hope’s blind focus on Douglas may end up costing her her relationship with Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.