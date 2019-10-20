Lindsay Lohan Rocks Revealing Pink Dress, Studded Stiletto Heels At The Playboy Club

Lindsay Lohan put her sexy silhouette on display last night. The Mean Girls actress and reality show judge made a public appearance in New York City as she attended a bash in her honor, according to The Daily Mail. The 33-year-old was attending her LLohan Nightclub pop-up at the Big Apple’s Playboy Club during which time Lindsay wildly danced in an unbuttoned jumpsuit.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the star arriving at the venue right after she exited her vehicle as she posed outside the club. Lindsay had gone glam for the night in a sexy and girly pink dress, with the star’s assets seeming to struggle to be contained by her dress.

Lindsay looked fit and fabulous while rocking a sleeveless, asymmetric dress with a plunging and dangerous neckline. The pastel number boasted a leg-flaunting opportunity due to its cut-out lower detail, with figure-hugging aspects of the frock doing wonders for the star’s enviable frame.

Lindsay’s dress also boasted metallic details at the waist, with the three button-like pieces matching silver hues adorning the actress’ wristwatch. Lindsay rocked a quilted, pink Chanel bag featuring a chain strap and she paired her ensemble with high-heeled sandals and dangling hoop earrings. The star also appeared to be beautifully made-up, with her trademark, fiery-red locks worn down in curls around her shoulders.

Lindsay has been making plenty of headlines this year. The star recently announced that she is newly single, although Lindsay didn’t reveal the identity of her former boyfriend. Elsewhere, Lindsay has fronted media outlets due to her career. The star confirmed that she will be returning for another series of Australia’s version of The Masked Singer. Lohan also delighted her fans by releasing new music.

The star’s new “Xanax” track actually mentions being in a nightclub, although the lyrics suggest struggling with the environment.

“I can’t be in this club, It’s too crowded and I’m f—–, Ain’t nobody here for love, Ain’t nobody care ’bout us, I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah, Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe, No, I can’t be in this club, It’s too crowded and I’m f—–, Ain’t nobody here for love, Ain’t nobody care ’bout us.”

Lindsay seems to have had her ups and downs during her long career. Although the star’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club reality series has been canceled, aspects of Lindsay’s work life do seem to have changed for the positive.