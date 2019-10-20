Ashley Graham Rocks Black Lingerie And Gives Fans Bra Sizing Tips

Buxom bombshell Ashley Graham recently shared a snap of herself in black lingerie on Instagram that excited her 9.2 million followers. The picture was obviously a throwback since Graham didn’t have her baby bump, but her body looked amazing — and she even dropped a little knowledge on bra sizing for her followers in the caption.

In the shot, Graham posed in a black strapless bra that revealed a fair amount of cleavage, and a matching pair of black high-waisted underwear. The underwear had a high cut on the hips, which elongated her curvy legs, and the overall look was super sexy.

Graham had her hair down in tousled waves and was completely accessory free, allowing all the focus to be on the lingerie. In the caption of the post, she decided to draw on her own expertise and give her large-busted followers who may have stayed away from strapless bras a tip to help them find their perfect fit. She also made sure to include a discount code for the retailer Addition Elle, so her followers could do a little bit of shopping of their own if they were inspired by her sizzling post.

Graham’s followers loved the steamy shot, and the post received over 446,000 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from fellow model Joan Smalls.

Her followers filled the comments section with compliments, and gratitude for the insider tip she shared.

“Thank you for the tip because I’m a DD girl and I couldn’t keep them up for the life of me,” one follower commented.

“Just want to say that I think you are stunning and the greatest role model for girls and women of all sizes. Rock on,” another fan said.

“This is my body!!! Even same bra size!!! Thank you queen for representing for me,” another fan commented.

One fan simply said, “you are such a beautiful woman Ashley.”

Though this particular snap was a throwback to a campaign Graham did with a brand, in most of her Instagram posts lately she has been rocking a whole different set of curves.

Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin and has been completely fearless when it comes to flaunting her growing baby bump. The bombshell has showcased her bump in bikinis, and in plenty of tight dresses. Just a few days ago, she stunned her followers by posting a shot of herself looking super sexy in a skintight black dress with spaghetti straps, paired with strappy black heels.