‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Snap And Gives Fans A Difficult Choice

Playboy model Antje Utgaard is giving her Instagram followers a very difficult choice to determine which topless picture of her looks the best.

The model shared an Instagram picture of herself standing topless with her arms crossed across her chest to remain strategically covered and not run the risk of violating Instagram’s strict rules against overt nudity. The picture had been framed through an open window with curtains blowing in the wind. Antje then shared a second version of the same photo but this time in black and white.

In the caption for her two-pictured upload, Antje asked her fans to decide which one looked best.

For many, it was a very difficult choice.

“Both. The black and white adds even more to your already tremendous beauty,” one person shared.

“Both absolutely beautiful,” another fan added.

The model has been experiencing a fast rise on Instagram on which she frequently shares very revealing images of herself to a fast-growing following that has reached 1.8 million people. Like the photo she shared this week, Antje often gains viral attention by giving fans racy glimpses at her curvy physique. Back in September, she shared a picture of herself wearing nothing but a pair of overalls that, like her most recent photo, kept her strategically covered just enough to stay in line with Instagram’s rules.

Antje shared another snap this past week in which she wore an open blazer that revealed her cleavage. The picture was a huge hit both with Antje’s fan base and her fellow Instagram models, with many complimenting her look.

Antje has also attracted attention beyond the confines of social media, getting featured in Playboy and Men’s Journal, the latter of which she shared a bit of insider information about her social media posting strategy.

In the interview, Antje said that she tries her very best to keep her followers happy without pushing the limits too much. The American model added that she knows it’s impossible to please everyone so she tries to make sure everything she posts is in line with the brand she has built for herself.

“If you have a big following on Instagram, you hold some weight on social media,” Antje shared.