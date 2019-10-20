Kaley Cuoco Jokingly Complains About Her Husband’s Celebratory Booze: ‘If He Would Only Put That Drink Down’

Kaley Cuoco also revealed why she's been stocking up on booze.

In some of her recent Instagram stories, Kaley Cuoco made it no secret that she’s a big fan of booze. Still, the former The Big Bang Theory actress wanted her husband to take a break from enjoying his own drink last night.

On Sunday, Kaley took to Instagram to share a silly snapshot of the star and her husband, Karl Cook hanging out together after one of the showjumping events for which they and their horses often compete. The 33-year-old thepian played the role of a proud wife by commending her man and his “phenomenal horse” for finishing 5th in the World Qualifier competition on October 19.

Karl apparently decided to celebrate by enjoying a cup of some sort of dark booze. He was pictured taking a sip of the hard stuff while Kaley squished his cheek with her left hand. She was casually dressed in a warm, black jacket, a gray sweater, and a black baseball cap emblazoned with a “Big Bay City” logo.

Kaley wore a big smile on her face as she disrupted her husband’s drinking. Meanwhile, Karl raised his eyebrows and looked in the opposite direction of his wife as he enjoyed his celebratory beverage.

“Now if he would only put that drink down and take a picture with me lol cheers!!” Kaley wrote.

Kaley Cuoco might not have a drink in her hand in the playful Instagram snapshot, but she revealed that she had recently gone cruising for booze. In two photos uploaded to her Instagram stories, Kaley was checking out shelves stocked with wide selections of liquor and wine. The Harley Quinn star jokingly wrote that she was “prepping” for her upcoming series The Flight Attendant by stocking up on alcoholic beverages.

During a recent interview with ETOnline, Kaley talked about her new show. In addition to starring in The Flight Attendant, she is also the creator of the series and one of its executive producers. The actress said she decided to get more involved in her latest project because she felt like it is important for women “to start putting our own stamps on things.”

She also confessed that she likes “being the boss,” and she felt like it was a good idea to preoccupy herself with something she was passionate about after saying goodbye to her long-running CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory.

“I feel good because, I’m knee-deep in The Flight Attendant, which I think is smart,” she said. “I didn’t have time to think about it.”

One downside about her new show is that she’ll need to live in New York while she works on it, which means that she won’t get to see her beloved horses, dogs, and other rescue pets every day. Her husband will be staying home and caring for them while she’s gone. In fact, he’ll probably need to spend time chasing them down so that their mom can see them and talk to her beloved animals. Kaley said she’ll probably want to Facetime her pets “every single night.”

“My husband and I, we don’t feel fulfilled unless we are surrounded by all the animals,” Kaley said. “We fulfill each other, but we really like the animals… it’s who we are.”