Angela Simmons Tugs At Mini Dress On Instagram, Uses Interesting Caption

Angela Simmons has delivered a new Instagram update. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been keeping her social media followers on their toes of late: Angela exposed her chest recently – and used some racy words to accompany the image. It looks like the 32-year-old’s latest update was out to showcase her fashion sense, her sexy figure, plus her somewhat unique edge when it comes to captions.

Angela updated her Instagram last night. The star offered a triple set of photos, all showing a super-stylish and leg-flaunting outfit. Angela was photographed full-length and captured against a white wall in what was likely a quick photo op before a night out. The star was looking sensational in a long-sleeved black mini dress with a slight off-the-shoulder finish, with the thigh-skimming number teamed with a statement pair of fluffy and likely faux-fur boots in blue. Angela’s shapely legs were on show, with fans seeing a fair bit of muscle. The star also appeared fully glammed-up, with a full face of makeup, and she wore her long brown hair down.

The first image featured Angela tugging at her mini dress with her left hand as she gazed away from the camera. The second offered a direct gaze as Angela clasped a part of her sleeve, with the third and final photo showing the star’s thick lashes as she looked downward. A caption from Angela seemed to suggest that she wanted less talk and more “action.”

Angela’s update proved popular, racking up over 45,000 likes overnight. The star was praised for her style by countless fans, with many users also throwing Angela compliments over her super-strong legs. A few fans did pick up on the caption – nothing gets past Angela’s fans – with users appearing to make jokes over it.

Angela grew up on reality television. The star has spoken of it, with a LadyGunn feature back in 2012 seeing Angela admit that having the camera around all the time wasn’t too easy.

“Growing up in front of the cameras was something to get use to, at first. Being in front of [the] camera for so many years, meant putting a lot of my life [out in the public] and being in a way really vulnerable. My eyes [were] opened after being on TV to [the] media and the public,” the star told the media outlet.

“I didn’t realize how many people would recognize me on the street and how much the media either attacks you or raises you up. It was definitely a change. But overall, the experience has been amazing,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Angela should follow her Instagram.