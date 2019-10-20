There’s A 20 Percent Chance Republicans Will Vote To Impeach Donald Trump, Fox News’ Chris Wallace Says

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney disputed Wallace's claim on a 'Fox News Sunday' appearance.

A well-connected Republican told Fox News’ host Chris Wallace that there is a 20 percent chance that members of the GOP will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office should the House vote to impeach the president, The Hill reported Sunday morning.

The claim came during Wallace’s interview Sunday with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during an appearance on Fox NewsSunday. During the interview, Mulvaney was put on the spot by Wallace, who presented him with comments he made earlier this week that seemingly contradict his current position on whether there was a quid pro quo when the president asked a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.

Mulvaney disputed Wallace’s 20 percent figure, calling it “absurd.” The president’s chief of staff insisted that Trump still has significant support “at home,” implying that the president is still supported in swing states across the country. When asked about Republicans potentially distancing themself from the 45th president, Mulvaney said that those members of Congress would also have to “go home,” essentially implying that they would have to remain loyal to the president in order to ensure their own political futures.

Still, support for impeachment has been growing nationwide and has even grown among Republicans, who have become frustrated with the president’s recent foreign policy decisions in the Middle East. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, said in an interview on CNN on Friday that he supported the president’s impeachment. Kasich, who had just two weeks ago said he did not support the House impeachment inquiry, said he changed his mind following Mulvaney’s comments earlier this week that seemed to confirm that the president engaged in a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president.

Mulvaney has actively attempted to walk those comments back, telling Wallace on Sunday that he understood how his comments could be misinterpreted, but that he never said there was a quid pro quo on the president’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which a whistleblower raised alarms after Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

As The Hill noted, polls over the past several weeks have indicated a majority of Americans support Trump’s impeachment, though numbers are much higher among Democrats surveyed as a majority of Republicans do not support impeachment.

As The Inquisitr reported, the president has previously lashed out at Fox News’ Wallace, saying last week that he would never be like his father.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one,” the president tweeted.

Although it’s widely viewed as his favorite cable news network, the president has recently been more critical of Fox News amid its reporting on the Ukraine call and whistleblower report.