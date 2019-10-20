Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Treats Her Instagram Followers To A Bikini-Clad Personal Pool Party

Aylen Alvarez had a personal pool party this weekend — just the Cuban model, her skimpiest bikini, and her 3.4 million followers.

The Instagram model shared the short video of herself stepping into a rooftop pool in Panama City, showing off her curvy physique in a barely there bikini. In the caption, she told fans that she was having a personal pool party, as she was alone in the water with the lit-up city skyline in the background.

The Instagram clip was a huge hit with fans, garnering close to 160,000 likes and all manner of compliments for the Cuban model.

“Amazing view,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another added.

The picture showed Aylen’s continued adventures around the globe for her modeling work. Aylen has shared pictures from a number of different locations around the globe, including an extended trip to the Amazon rain forest earlier in the summer that included some time for exploring in the jungle. After that, she trekked to the desert of Peru, sharing fans a glimpse of the famous Huacachina oasis. The bright green waters of the Huacachina Lagoon are popular with tourists, and the model showed off a picture of herself standing in the desert overlooking the oasis.

Alvarez has become one of the most popular international models on Instagram thanks in large part to her penchant for sharing very revealing pictures of herself. Aylen’s feed is filled with pictures of her rocking skimpy bikinis or form-fitting evening wear, helping her amass a huge following and attract attention beyond the social media site.

Aylen has also been featured in Playboy and Maxim, which called her one of the world’s hottest women.

“Not only does this brunette beauty have the most incredible curves on the planet (with the exception of Russian stunner Anastasiya Kvitko, perhaps), but she’s also the best motivation we’ve had to make good on our New Year’s fitness resolution yet,” the report noted.

Aylen Alvarez is likely earning herself a very nice income while she gets to travel the world. While there is no report on her exact income, social media experts say that Instagram influencers generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have. That means that Aylen, with her following of 3.4 million, has the ability to make north of $30,000 for every post she makes. And Aylen gets plenty of work. Her Instagram feed shows that she’s frequently modeling bikinis and outfits for top swimwear and fashion companies.