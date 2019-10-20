Bikini Queens Devin Brugman & Natasha Oakley Flaunt Cleavage While Strolling Hand-In-Hand On The Beach

Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley are not only two of the sexiest women on Instagram, but they also happen to be best friends. And it seems as if Devin is missing her bestie with her latest Instagram share.

Natasha and Devin are pros at looking happy and relaxed on the beach. However, whenever they are photographed together, they seem to be in their own world as they enjoy each other’s company. In this particular image, their camaraderie is palpable as they stroll hand-in-hand along the beach.

Of course, the bikini queens looked sensational. Natasha chose to wear a pastel striped bikini top with feminine detailing and contouring. With its underwire support and bridge between the cups, the bra has a comfortable fit that allows for freedom of movement. She paired the white-and-yellow top with a matching high-waist bikini bottom which showed off her bronzed legs to perfection.

The brunette bombshell opted for a bolder shade of blue for her swimsuit attire. Devin wore a halterneck bikini top that highlighted her ample cleavage. A quick look at Devin’s Instagram page will confirm that she favors this particular type of bikini top which definitely displays her voluptuous assets at their finest.

In her caption, Devin mentioned that she missed her best friend. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Natasha shared exciting news with her fans. In collaboration with “Nasty Gal,” the blond bombshell designed her own clothing line. She then spent the rest of the week promoting her new line and posting snaps from her various events. It’s little wonder that Devin misses Natasha because they have spent the better part of a decade working together.

Loading...

Between Devin and Natasha, they have more than 3.3 million Instagram followers. Most of their fans know that they are the co-founders of a swimsuit line, “Monday Swimwear,” which caters to women of different shapes and sizes. The best friends made their passion for pretty yet easy-to-wear swimwear into their careers. Starting off with their “A Bikini A Day” blog and Instagram page, they then expanded into the fashion arena and have only gone up from there.

Devin’s fans went crazy over the NSFW pic and showered her with compliments. One ardent follower said, “Great picture of you two,” while many others tagged their best friends to let them know that the snap reminded them of what they shared together.

However, one fan said it best when he noted, “You two are beautiful together.”