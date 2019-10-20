Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Backside In An Athleisure Outfit In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Jordyn Woods is completely focused on her fitness journey and using her Instagram page to show off her results.

The Secndnture CEO recently posted a photo slideshow of herself making different workout poses. In one photo, Woods is beaming while slightly looking away from the camera. She is holding a piece of workout equipment as she is squatting with a pink workout band set on her thighs. The model is seen wearing an all-black athleisure outfit, with a sports bra and tight pants. Woods is also wearing black, red, and blue workout shoes in the photo.

In the second slide, Woods appears to be much more serious. She is arched a little more downward in the photo, holding onto the same workout gear in the first slide. She is seen staring straight ahead and is seemingly focused on her breathing as she practices the workout. In the photo, her 10.8 million followers are able to get a better view of the model’s makeup. The simple look shows Woods with some highlighter on her cheekbones and eyelids and a simple lip gloss. Her dark hair is also pulled back into a ponytail in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of this writing, the photos of Woods received more than 200,000 likes. The photos also received more than 800 comments under Woods’ post.

“I’ve never smiled, squatting this low,” one follower noted.

“Good job and may God blessed your hard work,” another follower chimed in.

“I admire your strength both mentally and physically,” another follower wrote.

In her caption, Woods explained that she was posting her photos in collaboration with gym equipment company B_ND. The influencer also shared that she is collaborating with another brand that celebrates fitness in a video that was posted on Woods’ Instagram page on Saturday, October 19. The video shows Woods talking about herself for a campaign with Champ Sports Women. While she is being interviewed, Woods looks absolutely stunning in a black bodysuit and yellow, snakeskin joggers. Her hair is styled in a blunt bob with a center part for the interview.

At the time of this writing, the video of Woods received more than 400,000 views. The photo also received more than 600 comments under her post.

“Wow Jordyn doing great things getting her Bag happy for you Jordyn!” one fan exclaimed.

“You so pretty,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Woods has hit major strides in her career over the past year. While she had a rough start after being seen with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, Woods has seemingly turned over a new leaf. The model is constantly posting photos of herself at a red carpet event or as a part of a brand campaign.

Fans of Jordyn Woods can follow her on Instagram for more updates.