Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Shredded Physique In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Fitness celebrity Katelyn Runck looks incredible in just about everything she wears. In her latest Instagram post, she decided to wear very little and show off her incredibly shredded physique.

The double post showed Katelyn wearing a tight black crop top and a pair of matching bikini bottoms. The skimpy number put just about all of Katelyn’s ripped muscles on display. The beauty stood outside near what appeared to a garage door, but all eyes were on her body.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood with with her hands behind her head and her hip off to one side as she gave the camera a coy smile. The a post accentuated her chiseled abs, muscular thighs and shapely arms. The second photo captured Katelyn as she looked off to the side as she leaned one hand on the door.

Kaelyn wore a full face of makeup that featured sculpted brows, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. Katelyn’s long was down for the photos, and she opted for no accessories.

In the post’s caption, Katelyn encouraged her fans to go after their dreams while plugging Ignite brands Dominate supplements. Many of her fans appreciated the uplifting message, but others were taken by how incredible her body looked.

“You dominate everywhere you are,” one fan quipped.

“You should be given an award for being this beautiful,” said a second follower.

“Perfection as always,” a third admirer.

Katelyn’s hard work in the gym has certainly paid off, and she likes to show off her body in an array of outfits that put her figure on display. Many of her Instagram posts show her modeling skimpy bikinis and dresses, but she can also rock an elegant look. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she brunette bombshell looked amazing in a sheer dress. One of her more recent posts showed her looking sexy in a summer dress.

In an interview with Urbasm magazine, Katelyn spoke about the importance of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle.

“There are no quick fixes to fitness or health. Taking care of your body is a process,” she said, adding that if people are willing to work hard, they can make the changes necessary to find strength and confidence.

The personal trainer also said that while any kind of workout plan needed to be challenging, it also needed to be realistic and sustainable.

It’s not a diet or fad but a lifelong journey.

Fans wanting to see more of Katelyn can follow her Instagram account.