Amber Heard Exposes Bare Chest To ‘Honor’ Instagram’s Nudity Guidelines

It’s been a little over a month since Amber Heard‘s X-rated Instagram photo had fans predicting that the actress might be banned from the platform. The 33-year-old’s bare-chested and uncensored snap of herself rocking an open blazer has now been deleted from her feed – perhaps, Amber was asked to remove it.

Amber has posted some new content to her account, with what appeared to be the star revisiting the issue of her image. The content came as both a permanent post and stories, with the latter proving far racier as Amber reposted the controversial image – with a twist.

Fans landing on Amber’s Instagram feed today found a photo of a male posing in a somewhat-similar way to what was seen with Amber’s September snap. The dark blazer was worn in a similar fashion, although the photo appeared to be the starting point for Amber’s message. The caption explained the star’s mindset, with the Instagram story taking things one step further. Amber’s caption mentioned herself, plus what she seemed to feel is a gender inequality situation.

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies. See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most..and thank you IG, here’s to 2019!”

Fans tapping on Amber’s stories were hit with a collage image. It showed the permanent feed’s photo on the left, plus the September snap of Amber on the right – with that chest fully exposed. Text accompanied the story.

“IS THERE A DIFFERENCE?” the actress asked.

“A, Yes, one is art” followed the words.

“B, This policy is bullsh*t” was the second sentence.

A hashtag of “Free the nipple” was also used.

In a way, the star seemed to be going down the loopholes route. Amber opted out of posting the exposing photo to her permanent feed, but she was bold by sharing the eyebrow-raising content to her stories. Definitely a less obvious way to showcase the content.

Amber’s post last night did generate a response. Over 260,000 likes were garnered in the space of 11 hours, with over 1,280 comments left. Fan responses appeared mixed. While some users supported Amber’s philosophies, others were less sure.

Amber has 3.7 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should give her account a follow.