Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her ‘Jiggles’ In A Revealing Bodysuit During Burlesque Show

Tamar Braxton showed off some of her hottest dance moves in Atlanta.

Tamar Braxton isn’t afraid to bare a little backside to entertain her fans. The 42-year-old Braxton Family Values star has been busy traveling across the country as one of the performers in Kandi Burruss’ “Welcome to the Dungeon” burlesque tour, and fans were not disappointed by the show that she put on during their recent stop in Atlanta.

On Sunday, Tamar took to Instagram to give her followers a small taste of what they can expect to see if they attend one of Kandi’s sexy shows, which also feature appearances by other special musical guests like Trina, Plies, and Deelishis. In Tamar’s video, the “Love and War” singer is rocking a black bodysuit with sheer sleeves and a revealing back that exposes her booty when she spins around. Tamar is shown seductively running her hand over her backside and bending over before shaking it for the crowd.

She’s also rocking a wide, corset-like belt around her waist. It doubles as a garter belt that holds up her black thigh-high stockings. Braxton is putting on an energetic performance in pair of ankle boots with high platform heels, and she’s flipping her long blonde hair back and forth as she spins around and keeps her body in constant motion. The song she’s dancing to is “Hot Sugar.”

In the caption of her video, Tamar wrote that her performance in Atlanta was “all fun and jiggles,” and she invited her fans to check out tonight’s “Welcome to the Dungeon” show in New Orleans.

Tamar’s followers were impressed by her performance and by the way she looked in her lingerie-inspired costume.

“Tamar you looking thick in all the right places chile. You go boo,” read one response to her video.

“Love it keep doing & being you not many in their 40’s look that damn good,” another admirer wrote.

“My Tay got that jiggle love! Yes girl,” a third remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Tamar Braxton’s fans similarly freaked out over the way she looks in a video that her boyfriend David Adefeso filmed during a day at the beach. In it, Tamar is flaunting her curves in a bikini.

Loading...

Fans have been loving Tamar’s body confidence ever since she made a vow to quit wearing shapewear. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she claimed that her stomach was “having several seats on my lap,” but she was “done” with using shapewear to make it look flatter. However, the waspie belt that she wears as part of her “Welcome to the Dungeon” costume does cinch in her waist and make it look smaller.

Unfortunately, dancing around in that sexy outfit had an unfortunate consequence. In a video uploaded to her Instagram stories, Tamar revealed that one of her ankles was seriously swollen “like grandma” after her performance. However, she said that “it was all worth it” and reassured fans that she’s ready for tonight’s show in New Orleans.