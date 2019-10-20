‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Old Characters Return & Fans Say A Sad Goodbye

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for coming episodes reveal that fans are about to see the return of some former fan favorite characters. However, they’ll also be forced to say goodbye to a very special character.

According to Soap Hub, viewers will watch this week as both Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his longtime love, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) return to Salem for a big moment.

The couple hasn’t been seen in quite some time. However, with Wally back on contract for the soap it seems that fans are going to be seeing much more of him in the very near future. The duo were even featured in the brand new weekly preview, where Justin is seen pulling out an engagement ring and popping the question to Adrienne yet again.

The pair may be on the fast track to a serious reunion, and it seems that no one would be more thrilled about that than their son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who also happens to be present at the time of the big proposal.

Meanwhile, another blast from the past seems to be on her way back to Salem as well. Soaps.com reports that actress Marilyn McCoo will return to DOOL starting in November when she’ll reprise her role of Tamara Price, mother to Lani Prince (Sal Stowers) and former fling of Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

McCoo originally played the character from 1986 until 1987, and could be returning as a possible new love interest for Abe. However, she may also just be coming to Salem in order to see Lani marry the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Unfortunately, with the happy returns there will also be a sad goodbye. Fans will see that the twin girls who play Arianna Horton, Sydnee and Harper Udell, will be exiting the soap opera.

The duo has portrayed the role of Arianna for over six years. The character is the young daughter of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny. The little girl has been through a lot in her young life, mostly dealing with the fact that her mother has been in and out of prison and her father, Will, was “murdered” by the necktie killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) before miraculously coming back from the dead.

Loading...

It seems that the character of Arianna may be the latest to fall victim to “soap opera rapid aging syndrome,” or “SORAS” as fans like to call it. It’s happened to plenty of character on the show, most recently Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Meanwhile, fans can see all of the characters come and go by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.