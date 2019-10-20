Offset Shares Adorable Photo Of Himself & Cardi B Riding Dirt Bikes In Latest Vacation Instagram Post

Offset and Cardi B have both ensured that they have plenty of photos to remember their romantic getaway.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kulture Kiari Cephus’ parents took a romantic vacation in honor of Cardi’s birthday. The “Press” rapper turned 27 on Friday, October 11, and Offset made sure that his wife enjoyed her special day. The “Clout” rapper also made sure to share some moments from their trip on his Instagram page, which currently has 14.5 million followers.

In one of his more recent photos from the trip, Offset showed that the couple embraced their inner daredevils while on vacation. The photo shows both Offset and Cardi standing on dirt bikes together in the middle of an open road. The pair are photographed holding hands as they both are wearing black helmets and orange cloth to cover their faces.

The couple is seen wearing outfits fit for their wild ride together. Cardi is seen wearing bright red hot pants and a matching red bustier. Her killer abs are on full display as she shows off her silver diamond watch. Offset is rocking a black tank top in the photo, with black and white shorts to match. The two are both staring directly at the camera in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the sweet moment between the couple received more than 1.1 million likes from the “Clout” rapper’s fans. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments under Offset’s post.

“WHAT CAMERAS YALL USING I NEED ONE,” one follower wrote.

“Could be me and my man but I don’t got one yet,” another follower shared.

“My favs,” another fan proclaimed.

In his caption, Offset shared that the two were “standing tall” in their marriage. The couple celebrated two years of marriage back in September, though fans didn’t know until much later that they had married so soon. The two secretly tied the knot after just a few months of dating. During their marriage, the two dealt with Offset’s reported infidelity, and even separated in December 2018. The couple reunited back in February, though, and have been on seemingly good terms ever since.

Offset has since been showing his appreciation for his wife online. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper has infamously celebrated his wife’s accomplishments and sexy looks on his own Instagram page. On Cardi’s birthday, though, Offset made sure his followers knew exactly how much he adores his wife.

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE YOU, HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU,” Offset wrote under a video montage for Cardi.