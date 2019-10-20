Curvy Model Sommer Ray Stuns In Racy Red Lace Top & Tight Jeans, Fans Go Wild

Sommer Ray stunned her fans over the weekend while wearing a sexy lace top that left little to the imagination, and her over 22.8 million followers loved the look.

In the sexy slideshow of photos, Sommer is seen sporting a skimpy, red lace top that looked more like lingerie than a shirt. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps and sheer material that flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned arms.

Sommer paired the top with some skintight jeans and a leopard-print belt. The denim hugged her in all of the right places and showcased her curvy hips and lean legs in the process.

The model accessorized her look with a head scarf wrapped in her hair, gold hoop earrings, multiple chains around her neck, rings on her fingers, and some bracelets on her wrists. She also wore leopard-print heels to match her belt.

Sommer had her long, sandy brown hair pulled up behind her head and rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps, an application that included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Sommer’s fans went wild for the photos, which clocked over 759,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments in just 15 hours after it was posted online.

“I love you Sommer. You’re so pretty. I wish I looked like you,” one of the model’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“How are you so freaking beautiful?” another fan stated.

“Even when it’s Winter it feels like Sommer,” a third comment read.

“You’re always bringing me positive vibes,” another admirer said.

Sommer has become a fan favorite on Instagram, as can be clearly seen by her huge follower count. She’s gained so much attention that she’s even been featured in publications like Paper Magazine, a staple for the Kardashian family.

During an interview with the outlet, Sommer revealed some personal details about her life, such as her greatest fear.

“I’m not scared of heights, bugs or snakes or spiders — I actually have a pet tarantula. I’m pretty fearless, so this is a hard one… hmm, I’m scared of having regrets when I’m old,” the model confessed.

She also admitted that her favorite self-care treatment is as simple as soaking in a hot bath.

“I love baths with epsom salts and lavender essential oil. It’s really the most relaxing thing for me. It’s my therapy, I can sit in there for hours,” Sommer stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sommer Ray by following the stunning bombshell on her Instagram account.