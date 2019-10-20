Cardi B Twerks On Offset In Latest Steamy Post From Their Recent Beach Getaway

Cardi B and Offset seemingly enjoyed every minute of their romantic getaway together.

While she is back from her birthday vacation with the Migos rapper, Cardi took a moment to reflect on their trip together. The “Press” rapper shared with her 52.5 million followers that she was missing her husband under a photo of the two together. In the photo, Offset is holding Cardi’s waist as she twerks on him and looks back at what she is doing. She is wearing a short, tiger printed dress in the photo with gold, strappy sandals. Her hair is styled in loose, dramatic waves as she puts some of her hair away from her face.

As for Offset, the “Clout” rapper went for a more casual look. He is wearing a white tank top in the photo and paired it with light jeans. He is also wearing white and light blue sneakers, and accessorized the look with a silver chain and a colorful belt. His signature dreadlocks are styled in a loose bun as he looks at his wife in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the steamy post of Cardi and Offset received more than 2.4 million likes. The photo also received more than 7,000 comments under Cardi’s post.

“Girl, you looks good, won’t you back that a** up. COUPLE GOALS,” one follower wrote.

“Looks like that “Forever” love to me…” another follower chimed in.

“Mum and dad,” another fan said.

Earlier this week, Cardi shared more moments from the couple’s trip together. The “Money” rapper posted a photo from their time on a jet ski together. In the photo, Cardi is rocking a string swimsuit with a zebra print. The fashion icon also added a matching zebra headband to the look. While sitting on the jet ski and posing with her backside to the camera, Cardi is able to show her fans her famous derriere and tattoos. Offset is also seen in the photo standing alongside the jet ski and posing in the water.

At the time of writing, the photo of the couple received more than 4 million likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments.

“How I’m tryna be,” one follower wrote.

“Look back at IT,” another fan chimed in.

“Run me over Queen I won’t press charges,” another follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Offset was determined to make his wife’s 27th birthday a special one. In addition to a warm vacation, Offset gifted his wife with a diamond ring from Pristine Jewelers while they were gathered with their loved ones. Offset also made sure to call his wife the “love of his life” and “best friend” on her actual birthday, which was on October 11.