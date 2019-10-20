Miley Cyrus Flaunts Tiny Waist In Tight Jeans At Cody Simpson’s House: ‘Clearly A Boys Bathroom’

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo over the weekend, and while her new boyfriend Cody Simpson wasn’t in the snap, he was represented in the picture.

In the photo, Miley is seen standing in a bathroom as she snaps a mirror selfie. The “Slide Away” singer wore a pair of skintight jeans which flaunted her tiny little waist and long, lean legs. She paired the denim with a long-sleeved, navy blue shirt, which she tucked into her pants.

Cyrus had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder, and donned a full face of makeup for the picture, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. Miley also added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lips as she posed with her tongue out.

Miley accessorized her look with multiple rings on her fingers and many gold bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a black leather belt.

The photo was seemingly taken in the bathroom of Cody’s home, as Miley wrote in her caption that it “clearly” belonged to a boy. If fans look closely they can see that there is no decor or art on the plain, white walls, and that the toilet paper roll is empty. The only thing that can be seen in the snap is a black toiletry bag, as Cyrus seems to poke fun at Simpson’s bachelor bathroom.

Although Miley did not confirm the bathroom belonged to Cody, it was implied, and the new couple have been spending a ton of time together over the past few weeks. The pair stunned fans when they were spotted kissing just days after Cyrus’ split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter was announced, and only weeks after her divorce announcement with husband Liam Hemsworth.

Recently, the couple have been going public with their romance on social media, and even inked some tattoos together, which they showed off in a black and white photo.

Cody’s manager, Matt Zeidman, previously told People Magazine that the couple are very happy together and simply having fun.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Zeidman told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on her Instagram account.