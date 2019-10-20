Gwen Stefani Finds Another Throwback Photo Of Blake Shelton, And Fans Are In Love

Gwen's latest Blake throwback has fans commenting on his incredible hair.

One of Gwen Stefani‘s favorite pastimes when she’s not busy performing in Las Vegas or competing on The Voice might just be seeking out fun throwback photos of her cowboy beau.

The 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer has shared quite a few Blake Shelton throwback snapshots on social media over the years, and many of her fans seem to share her admiration of young Blake’s baby face and cowboy style. However, the photo that she recently decided to use for her new Twitter profile pic might be giving some of the country music star’s admirers a major case of hair envy.

The snapshot in question is a black and white photograph of Blake Shelton wearing a cowboy hat. Long, shiny curls are spilling out from underneath his headwear, which he’s rarely spotted rocking these days. He isn’t clean shaven like he is in many of the throwback photos that Gwen finds, but he’s wearing his facial scruff a bit shorter than he usually does now. He’s staring at the camera with his eyes wide open and isn’t smiling, making him look rather intense. However, Gwen’s followers were more focused on his gorgeous tresses than the serious expression on his face. One fan even thought Blake’s long locks were worthy of a shampoo ad.

“Look at this Pantene super model. You better work!” read one response to Gwen Stefani’s new profile pic.

“Love those curls @gwenstefani You are such a lucky girl… Blessed,” another remarked.

“Those curls…I’m jealous!” a third commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans had mixed feelings about one of Gwen Stefani’s previous throwback photos of Blake Shelton, and it wasn’t just because he was rocking a mullet in it. It was an Instagram image that included a confession in the caption about how Gwen wished she’d met Blake sooner. However, as many fans pointed out, she wouldn’t have her three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — if she’d met Blake decades ago.

Even though Gwen’s last marriage ended in heartbreak, many of her posts about Blake are met with questions from fans about when she and the cowboy are going to get hitched. Unfortunately for Shefani enthusiasts who would rather see photos of Blake in a wedding tux than more throwback pictures, Gossip Cop recently debunked a tabloid story claiming that he and Gwen got married during a camping trip that they took to celebrate Gwen’s 50th birthday. The fact-checking website described the report of a wedding in the woods as nothing more than “fan fiction.”

However, an insider recently told Us Weekly that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have bought a house together. They’re reportedly going to move into their new abode once it has been renovated, so that will be one big step forward in their relationship for fans to celebrate.