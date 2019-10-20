Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With An Instagram Video Of Her Showing Off Insane Curves In A Blue Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion is using a cool color to turn up the heat in her latest Instagram video.

The originator of “Hot Girl Summer” posted a video on her Instagram page for her 6 million followers to see. In the video, the rapper is decked out in blue everything, from her makeup, to her hair to her stunning, tight bodysuit. As she stares directly into the camera, the 24-year-old star is able to show off her bodacious curves in her outfit. To add the look, Megan is also wearing black fishnet stockings.

While listening to one of her own songs, Megan has no problem being sexy in the video. She gently strokes her hair in the beginning of the video, then swiftly turns around to dance for the camera. Towards the end of the small clip, Megan is posed to one side and twerking as the upbeat song continues to play.

At the time of writing, the photo of Megan received more than 800,000 views. The video also received more than 5,000 comments under the post.

“This hue of blue baaabyyy,” one follower wrote.

“Blue lagoon,” another follower chimed in.

“POSSESSE MAMII,” another follower said.

Megan has been showing off some of her looks from her performances directly on her Instagram page. In another post, the “Tina Show” rapper channeled her inner school girl for another performance on Saturday, October 19. While onstage, Megan is wearing a brown Burberry crop top and skirt set. The crop top is short enough to show the top half of Megan’s torso. Her skirt is styled to the top of her thighs and she added in black fishnet stockings.

To further add to the look, Megan opted not to show too much skin. She added in a white collared shirt to the look and decided to wear black ankle booties. Her hair was styled in loose curls, which is flowing in the air in one snapshot.

At the time of writing, the post from Megan received more than 400,000 likes. The post also received more than 1,000 comments.

“This fit is so cute,” one follower shared.

“Mama you doing it,” another fan said.

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan is slowly becoming one of hip hop’s biggest artists. Since her phrase “Hot Girl Summer” became a massive hit, Megan has been performing at multiple award shows and tour stops. Recently, the artist took home a BET Hip Hop Award for her mixtape, Fever. Megan is also doing so while balancing her life as a full-time college student.