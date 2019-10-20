Jana Duggar’s Latest Instagram Snap Has Fans Encouraging Her To Move To California

Jana Duggar is already dubbed a California girl by fans.

Jana Duggar has been enjoying some family time in California with her sister Jinger, brother-in-law Jeremy, and her 1-year-old niece Felicity. Most of the Duggar brood were there for a visit, but it appears that the eldest girl decided to stick around a while longer while the rest of her family headed off to a family camp.

The Counting On star shared an adorable photo via Instagram on Saturday of Felicity sitting on her lap. Fans made the comment that the snap was quite unusual as the little girl always has a smile on her face. However, this particular one looked like she may have just woken up from a nap and appeared to be a little grumpy. The first picture had Jana and Felicity together and the second snapshot included Jinger as well. Felicity’s face is priceless in that snap.

Another thing that Duggar fans noticed is how happy and relaxed Jana looks since she has been visiting L.A. Of course, the 29-year-old reality star always seems to have a smile on her face, but her Instagram followers believe that she looks like she would make a terrific California girl just like her younger sister. They are encouraging her to leave her ultra-conservative family in Arkansas for a brand new life in L.A.

One comment that was made said, “Girl, you need to move to California. Go live your life!”

Another follower repeated that sentiment saying, “@janamduggar you need to just move to Cali with @jingervuolo, SoCal suits you.”

Jana Duggar has been doing lots of traveling over the late summer/early fall. Some of that time was spent with parents Jim Bob and Michelle, along with her siblings, but a bit of that time has been spent on her own or with her close pal, Laura DeMasie. It’s not definite if she is solo right now in California white visiting Jinger and Jeremy or not.

Fans love that Jana is doing things on her own and enjoying her single life, as The Inquisitr had previously stated. Being 29 and unmarried in her family is almost unthinkable, but she is not letting that bother her at all. She says that she is happy spending time with her family right now.

Of course, she still gets plenty of comments on how she would make a great wife and mother. She doesn’t appear to be close to that just yet, but you just never know if that will suddenly happen one of these days. Even if that doesn’t happen anytime soon, Duggar fans are all for her picking up and moving to L.A.

Jana Duggar, and the rest of her family, can be seen in the new season of TLC’s Counting On on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.