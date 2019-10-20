Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Killer Figure In Daisy Dukes & Revealing Bikini Top

Hilde Osland is known for her Instagram posts that not only showcase gorgeous Australian beaches but also her fabulous figure. Her latest update was no different, as the Norwegian beauty flaunted her curves while wearing a skimpy bikini top and a short pair of Daisy Dukes.

In the double post, Hilde stood on a sandy beach near the ocean. The sun appeared to setting as warm colors filled the sky. The first snap captured Hilde looking back at the camera and smiling. The pose flashed plenty of side boob as well as nice look at the beauty’s backside. The frayed ends of her shorts drew the eye to her booty. A slight arch in her back accentuated her slender waist and the curve of her hips. Also on display was the back of her toned thighs. The second snap was a similar pose, except Hilde was facing the ocean in front of her with her eyes closed. Her long hair blew in the wind as she seemed to enjoy a peaceful moment.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup, and her hair down hung down in loose waves. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Hilde indicated that she was happy. The post no doubt made her followers happy, and, as usual, they were stunned by how pretty she looked in the photos.

“You are a goddess. Perfect 10 you are,” one admirer commented.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” a second follower wrote.

“OMG! That is an incredibly amazing shot, in one word: gorgeous!” said a third fan.

“I’d like to walk on the beach with you,” a a fourth admirer said.

Hilde does seem to be a fan of sunsets on the beach. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that a good portion of her photos are taken on the sandy shores of Australia. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Hilde showcased her curves in a yellow bikini while soaking up the sun. The beauty isn’t just partial to bikinis, however. She also knows how to rock a one-piece suit.

That being said, the beauty has traveled around the world and shared some amazing shots from her many adventures. She recently shared some of her favorite snapshots from when she spent time in Canada.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hilde can follow her Instagram account.