Bill de Blasio: Donald Trump And Rudy Giuliani Are ‘Outdoing Themselves,’ Speeding Up Impeachment Process

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani are speeding up the impeachment process, Newsweek reports.

The one-time presidential candidate in the 2020 race made the remarks on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning show.

“I feel like if Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani were trying to speed up the impeachment process, they could not do any better,” de Blasio said.

“They’re really outdoing themselves every day,” he added, alluding to the most recent developments in the Trump-Ukraine scandal, in which the president’s lawyer is now heavily implicated.

Giuliani, who served as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001, is accused of collaborating with Ukrainian officials to obtain dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The intelligence community whistleblower, who anonymously briefed the United States Congress about what Trump is doing in Ukraine, said in his memo that Giuliani is a “central figure” in the president’s effort.

Giuliani is also being accused of undermining the United States ambassador to Ukraine, which could result in a prison sentence.

de Blasio acknowledged the possibility of his predecessor being convicted.

“It sure looks that way. I mean, he deserves a trial like anyone else,” de Blasio said, explaining that although some New Yorkers remember Giuliani fondly, he does not.

The New York City mayor acknowledged that “some people are like, ‘Oh wow, Rudy suddenly went crazy,” but explained that he remembers Giuliani differently.

According to de Blasio, “Rudy has been doing overtly divisive, racist things for decades.”

The New York City mayor described his predecessor’s behavior in regards to Ukraine as “criminal.”

“I don’t think this is sudden behavior, it just may be the most overtly criminal behavior,” he said.

According to the whistleblower, Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The president did so, the anonymous individual alleges, to damage the Democratic front-runner’s presidential campaign.

Breaking: Federal investigation of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani includes a counterintelligence probe pic.twitter.com/4qd9rgaiL7 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 16, 2019

Trump allegedly threatened to cut military aid unless Ukraine investigates the Biden family, which is an impeachable offense.

According to Democrats in the House of Representatives, the transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proves that the commander-in-chief had indeed committed a high crime.

In response to these developments, the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

Trump has defended himself by alleging that the Bidens are corrupt, but both the former vice president and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 51 percent of voters support the impeachment inquiry, per CNN.