‘You Are Stupid And We Are Smart’ Is What House Democrats Are Telling The American People, Says John Kennedy

In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Republican Senator John Kennedy said that “You are stupid and we are smart” is the message House Democrats are sending to the American people by moving forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Kennedy made the remarks on Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show Cavuto Live, Mediaite reports.

“When I watch the House impeachment proceedings I’m perplexed and appalled,” the senator said.

Kennedy explained hat he believes Democratic leaders, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, are essentially telling Americans that they are “stupid.”

“I hear them saying to the American people you are so stupid you can’t govern yourselves,” he said.

Echoing Trump, Kennedy suggested that House Democrats are still unable to come to terms with the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, which is why they want to impeach the president.

“I hear them saying you are so stupid that you chose Donald Trump over Secretary Clinton and we’ve got to fix it for you.”

Cavuto pointed out that Democrats could just as easily accuse him and other Republicans of carrying water for Trump, as he “does the kind of things that put guys like you on the spot.”

“I don’t mind being on the spot,” Kennedy responded, adding that he believes the American people are “the ultimate arbiter.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is investigating the president in what is being described as a formal impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s allegedly impeachable conduct was revealed by an intelligence community whistleblower, who told the United States Congress that the commander-in-chief is using the power of his office to damage Democratic front-runner Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to the whistleblower, Trump directed the government of Ukraine to investigate the former vice president and his son Hunter, vowing to withdraw military aid unless the eastern European country does as he demands.

Schiff and Pelosi say there's no constitutional requirement to vote on a formal impeachment inquiry. They say Republicans want to argue about process because they don't want to discuss the president's conduct pic.twitter.com/ZXHjIeKlzA — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 15, 2019

The transcript of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky corroborates the whistleblower’s claims, according to pro-impeachment Democrats in the House.

According to experts, House Democrats already have a solid case against Trump.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said in a recent interview that impeachment is “an open and shut case,” arguing that Democrats can introduce two articles of impeachment.

One of the articles would concern the fact that Trump appears to have used the power of his office for “his own personal benefit,” and the other would pertain to potential obstruction of justice.

According to Katyal, Trump cannot even defend himself because he has “tried four different stories, all of them have fallen completely apart.”