’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Malcolm Talks Getting Back With Ex

Tim Malcolm was catapulted into reality television stardom after signing up for TLC’s hit reality series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, with his Colombian girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona. While on the show, Tim also introduced audiences to another special lady in his life, his ex-fiancée Veronica, and now he’s setting the record straight about their relationship, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Tim met Jeniffer while searching for love on the internet. The pair immediately hit it off and began an online relationship before finally deciding to meet in person. Tim packed his bags and headed to Colombia, but the couple’s relationship got off to a rocky start, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Jeniffer made it clear that she found Tim’s relationship with Veronica to be strange, and insisted that they were still in love with each other. Tim tried to pacify his girlfriend’s jealousy by explaining to her that he and Veronica are just friends and he still plays a major role in the life of her daughter.

Jeniffer’s jealousy seemed to have settled down but things became awkward again during a FaceTime conversation between the two women. While talking to Jeniffer, Veronica began questioning the woman about her sex life with Tim, which Jeniffer found to be completely inappropriate and disrespectful.

However, Tim found the entire exchange to be hilarious and admitted he was “laughing inside.”

“That’s Veronica. She’s just a very f*cking direct person,” Tim explained to Us Weekly. “I would have expected nothing less.”

“That’s the one thing Veronica and I have always had in our relationship — a sense of humor — and we find humor in a lot of things that other people don’t,” he continued.

When asked if he has considered getting back together with his inquisitive ex, Tim said: “…that ship has sailed.”

“Romantically we’re not a good fit, but we’re great friends and we are good parents to [daughter] Chloe. That’s as much as we can ask for. If we got back together, I would be very surprised.”

Loading...

He went on to explain that he and Veronica were together for nine years, and gave their relationship a solid effort.

Meanwhile, on Before the 90 Days, Jeniffer is still dealing with the remnants for Tim’s past relationship. During last week’s episode, the American man planned a romantic picnic for his girlfriend and then gifted her a promise ring. He said the ring symbolized his commitment to working on their relationship. However, he made the mistake of telling Jeniffer that he initially purchased the ring for Veronica.

When asked about the current status of his relationship with Jeniffer, Tim said fans will just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.