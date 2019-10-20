Sean Spicer Reveals His Amazing 17-Pound Weight Loss After Just One Month On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The controversial political figure has a much slimmer physique after competing on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Sean Spicer says Dancing with the Stars has totally changed his body. The former White House Press secretary revealed he has already lost a whopping 17 pounds after dancing for just one month on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Spicer, 48, told USA Today he has seen a drastic change in his body since he signed on to Dancing With the Stars alongside pro partner Lindsay Arnold. While he wouldn’t dish on what his exact weight was before the DWTS competition started, Spicer said the pounds are still falling off.

“I’m seeing it on the scale. Every week, they’re taking in my outfits, especially the pants. I can see it in my face. It’s not just a show, it’s a weight-loss program. I’d love to go down another 10 or 15 pounds….This is the lowest I have weighed since I got off active (Navy Reserves) duty in 2011.”

Spicer added that no matter how low the scale goes, one thing Dancing with the Stars fans won’t ever see is him ripping his shirt off to flash his chest and abs. The communications director said that male DWTS tradition will end with him.

Spicer is currently competing against The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop singer Ally Brooke, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, and actor Kel Mitchell for the 28th Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy. But it’s clear he’s winning in the weight loss race.

As The Inquisitr reported, Spicer has been a controversial figure on Dancing With the Stars due to his political background, but he has received an endorsement from POTUS Donald Trump, who last week urged his Twitter followers to vote for his former employee on DWTS. With an endorsement like that, viewers could see Spicer make it to the finals of the ABC dancing show and possibly reach his goal weight.

Sean Spicer isn’t the first controversial Dancing With the Stars contestant to get a weight loss perk while competing on the show. During last year’s 26th season of the long-running reality show, scorned Olympic skater Tonya Harding revealed that she dropped major pounds while rehearsing for the competition with partner Sasha Farber.

After the Dancing With the Stars finale aired, Harding refused to reveal her total weight loss after competing on the show. Fox News reported that the former skater snapped, “I don’t think that’s anybody’s business” when asked about how much weight she lost.

But Harding did tell reporters, “You can tell that I’ve lost a lot.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.