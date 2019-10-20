’90 Day Fiancé’: Jeniffer Hints At Tim’s Odd Sex Requests

Jeniffer Tarazona of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is dishing on her relationship with Tim Malcolm, including his odd demands in the bedroom, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Tim, a 38-year-old business owner, met his girlfriend, Jeniffer, a 25-year-old model living in Colombia, while he was searching for companionship on the internet. The couple spent time getting to know each other before Tim traveled to meet his girlfriend in person. When he arrived in Colombia, Tim revealed that he didn’t expect Jeniffer to be as beautiful as she was. He said he was immediately intimated by the woman’s looks and felt she was out of his league. Tim’s initial insecurities lingered throughout his time on the show and ultimately prevented him from having sex with the Colombian bombshell.

During their time together, Jeniffer steadily encouraged the business owner to show her that he’s attracted to her but he fumbled at every turn. Tim’s decision to not have sex with Jeniffer and his feminine ways soon sparked rumors that he might be gay, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While talking to the show’s producers, Jeniffer admitted Tim wasn’t what she expected and that he acted differently during their online interactions. She also explained that she is typically attracted to more masculine men, but thinks Tim has a good heart. Jeniffer expressed a similar sentiment during a recent Q&A session with fans and followers on Instagram.

When asked about how she dealt with Tim and his interesting character, Jeniffer said she tried to be patient with his “multipolarity.” She said despite the fact that Tim wasn’t her usual type, she was still hoping to “find something genuine” with him because “sometimes the looks are not enough.”

As the Q&A continued, fans started asking about the couple’s sex life and questioned why Tim was so hesitant to take their relationship to the next level.

“There were a lot of things that happened,” she explained. “We were tired, we were scared and I was tired some days too.”

“He asked for things I would never allow [because] it’s my body.”

Jeniffer didn’t provide details on what Tim asked her for in the bedroom, but it seems the woman was uncomfortable allowing Tim to carry out his wishes. It’s unclear if the couple is still together, but when fans pushed the subject, Jeniffer claimed she was single.

“I’m not married or engaged,” she wrote. “So yes, you can say I’m single.”

While in Colombia, Tim gave Jeniffer a ring as a promise that they’d stay together and continue to work on their relationship until they were ready to take the next step and get engaged. It’s unclear whether the couple has actually separated, but fans of the pair can watch the rest of their story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.