‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Pushes Ridge Even Further Away

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) keeps pushing her husband further away. The blonde’s latest move will have Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) questioning whether his wife even considers his family at all.

Brooke is convinced that she knows what is best for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). As far as she and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) are concerned, the little boy belongs with Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) since she is “repulsed” by Thomas.

B&B fans know that Thomas has been a horrible father. He used Douglas to manipulate Hope into marrying him. And when Douglas told the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), Thomas belittled him and blamed him for the situation that he found himself in.

However, Brooke and Hope are now on a crusade to get custody of Douglas, per She Knows Soaps. In fact, the soap opera spoilers indicate that they will ambush Thomas to try and force him to sign the documentation which would make it official. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will be at a loss for words when he realizes what they are trying to do.

Ridge grows concerned when Shauna reveals that Thomas knows about their kiss.

And when Ridge finds out what his wife is trying to do, he will become enraged, as reported by The Inquisitr. He will make his way to the Logan estate and blast Brooke, Hope, and Liam for trying to tear his family apart.

Ridge feels that he’s trying to do everything that he possibly can to keep his family together, yet his own wife insists on ripping them apart. Ridge even moved out of Brooke’s home in an effort to bring healing to Thomas and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship and to work on his own relationship with his children.

Brooke’s sneaky move will only push Ridge further away. He already feels as if she puts her own family’s interests above his own, and trying to get custody of Douglas by coercing Thomas will only cement Ridge’s notion that Brooke wants to undermine his family.

Of course, Brooke fears that Ridge will fall for Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The former Vegas showgirl is certainly making a play for the dressmaker, but what Brooke doesn’t realize is that she is contributing to Ridge’s ever –growing connection with Shauna.

Ridge and Shauna are bonding over the fact that Brooke doesn’t respect Ridge’s children. Brooke fails to see how her actions hurt her husband, while Shauna is using this very fact to reel him in. Brooke will ultimately have a hand in the failure of her own marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.