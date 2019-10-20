Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi Is ‘Obsessed’ With Makeup At Age 1

The Kylie Cosmetics founder says her baby girl begs to play with makeup.

Kylie Jenner says her daughter Stormi Webster is already in love with makeup. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a cosmetics tutorial to YouTube in which she dished about her 20-month-old daughter’s “amazing” obsession.

In the video, which you can see below, Kylie said Stormi is especially into lipstick.

“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing. Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip.'”

While Kylie said she hasn’t “even thought about” when she will let Stormi wear makeup, she teased that her baby girl has already expressed a major interest in it.

“She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup. She begs me at this point.”

Earlier this month, Kylie shared a video on her Instagram story that showed Stormi making a mess with lipstick as she tried to apply it herself.

“Stormi is testing out Charm for you guys,” Kylie said of the lipstick shade smeared all over her daughter’s mouth, per Life and Style.

As Stormi tried to apply the shade on her famous mom, Kylie told her, “Not in my mouth, only on my lips.”

Kylie — whose very first photo of Stormi currently reigns on Instagram as the highest-liked post of all time — has already been inspired by her daughter when it comes to her own makeup line. The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner previously released a makeup collection inspired by Stormi’s birth and zodiac sign just one month after she delivered her baby girl in February 2018. Palettes and other makeup products were called “Eye of the Storm,” “Aquarius,” “Little Wonder,” “Rockabye,” “Starbaby,” “Heaven Sent” and more.

Last year, after Kylie was announced as the youngest self-made billionaire of all time, she told Forbes she hoped that someday her daughter would run her billon dollar beauty empire.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi, if she’s into it,” the lip kit queen said.

For now, Stormi seems to be following in her glammy family’s footsteps with a love of makeup, although her 6-year-old cousin North West has been forced to scale back on it according to Elle. Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her husband Kanye West put his foot down and North is no longer allowed to wear makeup.

Kardashian has long shared photos and videos of her daughter playing with makeup, and little North even appeared on the cover Beauty Inc. wearing neon pink eyeliner.

There’s no word on Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott’s, opinion about his daughter Stormi’s makeup obsession, but Kanye has put the kibosh on it for his kid.

You can see Kylie Jenner talking about Stormi’s makeup obsession in the video below.