Donald Trump’s Withdrawal From Syria ‘Might Just Undo His Presidency,’ Says Conservative Pundit

During the opening statement of Unfiltered, broadcast on Saturday, conservative CNN anchor, S.E. Cupp, said that President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria “might just undo his presidency,” Mediaite reports.

Although Trump did not entirely withdraw troops from Syria, he withdrew them from the northern part of the country, setting the stage for a conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.

Cupp noted that neither Trump’s alleged ties to the Kremlin, nor his actions regarding Ukraine and former Vice President Joe Biden have made Republicans in the United States Congress abandon the president — his Syria decision, however, could.

According to the host, Republican lawmakers are aware of the fact that wrong policy decisions can stain a presidency, and negatively impact the GOP’s electoral prospects for years to come.

“Think Vietnam, think Iraq,” Cupp said.

“Republicans also know that a Republican president responsible for literally — not indirectly — releasing thousands of terrorists into an already unstable region of the world is not something they can stand by,” the anchor said, adding that the United States’ international reputation is guaranteed to take a toll because of Trump’s decision.

Cupp also pointed out that the prospect of Republicans turning on Trump comes at the wrong time for him and his allies, given that the House of Representatives is moving forward with impeachment.

The Democratic-controlled House is currently investigating Trump, but even if it decides to take impeachment up for a vote, the GOP-controlled Senate is not expected to convict the president — at least that is the conventional wisdom.

This, too, could change because of Trump’s Syria withdrawal, according to Cupp, who revealed that some Republicans believe that the Syria move is worse than the Ukraine scandal.

“I’ve heard from several Republican lawmakers who have said this is far worse than what he said to the president of Ukraine,” she said.

The host concluded that Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria “might just undo his presidency.”

What one issue could spark a GOP mutiny with Trump and undo his presidency right when he needs Republicans most? @secupp explains. pic.twitter.com/vfeAGiyU0l — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) October 19, 2019

Although a conservative, Cupp has long been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. She recently urged the president’s allies to reconsider their support for him.

Cupp argued that Trump’s actions in regards to the Bidens should make even those close to the president ask themselves, “How much longer do they keep saying this was OK?”

According to a whistleblower, Trump pressured the government of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in order to damage the former vice president’s White House bid. The commander-in-chief allegedly threatened to cut military aid unless Ukraine complies with his requests.