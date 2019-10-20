Donald Trump Will Refuse To Leave Office Even If He Loses In A Landslide, Predicts Bill Maher

During the latest edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian Bill Maher made a dire prediction, Newsweek reports.

Maher predicted that President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office in 2020, even if he loses in a landslide.

The host suggested that Trump’s claims that the 2016 presidential election was rigged against him were merely a preview of what is to come.

In 2020, even if a Democrat manages to defeat Trump, the commander-in-chief will refuse to leave the White House, according to Maher.

“I’ve been saying for a very long time now that I don’t think he’s leaving,” Maher began, proceeding to explain that he has long been warning about Trump not wanting to leave power peacefully.

“I mean, he’s wasn’t going to leave the first time, he said it’s all about ‘it’s rigged.’ He could lose by a landslide in 2020 and I still think he would say ‘it’s rigged, fake news, deep state.'”

“I just don’t think you’re going to get him out of there,” he added.

Maher has indeed made similar predictions in the past. The comedian first warned about the possibility of Trump not wanting to leave the White House just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Describing then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as a “liar,” the comedian urged his viewers to ignore their dislike of the former secretary of state, and vote for her just to keep Trump out of the White House.

Maher argued that the 2016 presidential election is “different,” and that Trump — who he called a “fascist” — must be prevented from winning the presidency at all costs.

“Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up. You’ve got President Trump for life,” Maher said in November 2016.

Trump "jokes" about breaking the law and serving as many as 16 years in office pic.twitter.com/htkxrqtSK8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

Trump has made similar jokes on numerous occasions.

As Politico reported, the president has repeatedly suggested that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference had stolen two years of his presidency, frequently arguing that it might be a good idea to eliminate term limits.

Some Democrats have also expressed concern about Trump refusing to leave office. For instance, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the country, warned that Trump might not respect the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump has also suggested that a civil war could break out if the House follows through with impeachment.

Those close to the president have issued similar warnings.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently said that Trump has an “army” of supporters willing to do whatever it takes to protect him.

According to Spicer, Trump “has created this army of folks on the right that will do everything to protect him.”