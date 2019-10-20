’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Ashley Martson And Jay Smith Split Again

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé have called it quits again, according to a report from Us Weekly.

The couple met briefly while Martson was visiting Smith’s home country of Jamaica, but they didn’t have the opportunity to exchange contact information. After returning to the United States, Martson realized the young tattoo artist from the island had tracked her down on Facebook, and the two began an online relationship. The mother-of-two later returned to the island, where Smith proposed marriage and the couple began making plans to live together in the United States. Martson filed for the K-1 visa for her new man, and the pair married within the allotted 90-day period.

Soon after the wedding, Martson learned that Smith had been chatting online with other women, but made the decision to forgive him. The couple continued to work on their marriage but it seems Smith wasn’t able to stay faithful and Martson filed for divorce, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the initial breakup, Martson and Smith’s interactions became volatile and the single mother ended up filing an order of protection against the Jamaican man. But despite the drama, it seems the couple managed to work out their issues and Martson forgave Smith again.

Unfortunately for her, Smith continued to cheat and this time, he got another woman pregnant. Martson is now opening up about the ordeal in a new interview.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” she explained.

“However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant. He said he doesn’t believe her but they are going to get a test done and, regardless, it’s clear he cheated on me,” she continued.

Martson went on to say she’s completely distraught over the situation and is again trying to rebuild her life after Smith’s infidelity. She said she’s willing to take responsibility for the silly decision of taking Smith back.

“It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

After his split from Martson, Smith began dating another woman, Kayla O’Brien, but their relationship was also plagued by Smith’s cheating, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Martson also claimed that Smith and O’Brien were expecting a child together, but that has not been confirmed.

It was also believed that Martson had been moving on with Bachelor in Paradise alum Christian Estrada. The two were spotted spending time together at Disney World after exchanging flirty comments on Instagram, but it seems Martson just couldn’t stay away from her estranged husband.