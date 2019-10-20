Carrie Underwood Flashes Lots Of Leg In Long Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Country singer Carrie Underwood played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” and she shared some great pictures of her show, including a couple that thrilled her fans with a glimpse of her incredible legs.

Underwood’s latest post captured the attention of many of her 9 million followers on Instagram. She shared a photo collage of moments from her big concert in Atlanta. The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer’s incredibly toned pins featured in three of the four images.

In the first image, Underwood appeared in black and white wearing a short dress and singing soulfully into a microphone while her guitarist played. The photo’s lighting highlighted the singer’s muscular legs. In the second picture, just a hint of Underwood’s leg showed from behind a rolling box while fans in the audience eagerly took videos with their phones.

The third picture was taken from above, showing the artist singing to the enormous crowd. The fourth image showed the “Just A Dream” singer striding confidently across the stage while singing. She wore a purple and peach-colored long dress that featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her leg, and she wore shiny, high-heeled booties on her feet.

Within minutes, nearly 21,000 of the singer’s Instagram fans hit the “like” button on the popular social media platform. In addition to showing their support with a like, hundreds also took the time to drop a supportive comment for Underwood.

Fans who had the pleasure of seeing the artist in person replied with excitement about the evening they got to spend with the country music superstar.

“I LOVE YOU, CARRIE! It was the best night ever!! You are amazing!” gushed a fan.

“You are amazing and beautiful!!! I had so much fun tonight!!!!!!” another enthused.

“True talent and humble heart. We enjoyed it so much. Thank you for a great show,” wrote a third happy customer.

Loading...

“You were outstanding. Thank you for being a beautiful example to all. We had the best #sweetestday,” one more wrote.

Some of Underwood’s followers also praised the selection of pictures she shared after the concert.

“BOTTOM RIGHT PICTURE = WALK OF A POWER WOMAN,” one follower exclaimed.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Underwood won the Artist of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. She wasn’t there in person to accept her honor, but Underwood performed from her concert in Cleveland, giving her fans everywhere a treat as she rocked from the stage on her tour. Underwood’s “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” began in May, and it has dates through October 31 of this year.