Top Kurd General Pleads With Donald Trump, ‘Stop This War!’ Says Turkey Is ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Kurds From Syria

Donald Trump claims that the Kurds are 'very happy' with the U.S.-brokered 'cease-fire' deal announced Wednesday, but a top Kurdish commander tells a very different story.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Kurdish people in Syria are “very happy” with a United States-brokered “cease-fire” deal announced Thursday in the Turkish cross-border assault on the Kurds who live there, as USA Today reported. But the top Kurdish commander in Syria told a very different and far bleaker story on Saturday, as he pleaded with Trump to “fulfill his promise to us and stop this war.”

In a telephone interview with the military news site Defense One, Kurdish General Mazlum Abdi accused Turkey of carrying out “ethnic cleansing in front of the American administration.”

Abdi’s plea to Trump came amid persistent reports that Turkey was violating the cease-fire agreement, as The Inquisitr reported.

As Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened on Saturday to “crush the heads” of the Kurds if they did not fully abandon the 20-mile-deep so-called “safe zone” at the Syria-Turkey border by Tuesday, reports also emerged that Turkey had unleashed chemical weapons attacks on Kurdish civilians, with the Kurdish Hawar News Agency releasing video, seen below on this page.

The news agency said that the video shows patients in a hospital in al-Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, displaying wounds that were the result of white phosphorous attacks — a chemical weapon that causes severe burns when in contact with human skin.

“I would like to inform the American public that what is happening is very bad and this is leading to destroying the Kurdish people in Syria,” said Mazlum — as the Kurdish general is known — in the Defense One interview.

The general also said that despite reports that the Kurds, after their abandonment by United States troops under orders issued by Trump on October 6, had formed an alliance with Syrian government and Russian forces in order to repel the Turkish attacks. Mazlum told Defense One that there were no discussions underway with either Syria or Russia, and that the Kurds cannot count on either for protection.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Kurds are ‘happy’ with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Loading...

The Kurdish general also said that his forces had endured more casualties in the two days since the supposed cease-fire deal was reached that in the days leading up to the agreement, which was negotiated by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in meetings with Erdoğan on Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Mazlum said that despite Erdoğan’s claim that Turkey would give the Kurds the full five days of the cease-fire to depart the region in northeast Syria, Turkish troops were blocking their escape.

“The Turks are preventing the withdrawal from the Ras al-Ayn area, preventing the exit of our forces, the wounded and civilians,” Mazlum said, as quoted by The Daily Mail newspaper. Ras al-Ayn is a Kurdish town near the border where fighting has reportedly continued since Thursday’s cease-fire deal.