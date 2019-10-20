‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Wedding Bells Ring For Multiple Couples

Days of Our Lives released the brand new preview for next week’s episodes and it seems that love will be in the air for some Salem couples.

Soap Dirt reports that fans can expect to see at least two proposals in the coming week as two classic, beloved couples will be on the fast track to romantic reunions.

In the newly released promo, Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) is seen spending time with the love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). The duo seem to be falling back into their relationship following a very trying time in their lives.

As many fans will remember, Jack was presumed dead for years, but shockingly returned earlier this year much to the amazement of his family and friends. However, Jack was suffering from amnesia due to Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) miracle serum, which brought him back from the brink of death.

Jack couldn’t remember Jennifer or anything about his former life in Salem. He had hooked up with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who manipulated him into running for mayor and marrying her. However, he eventually got his memory back thanks to a knock on the head, and now remembers his history with Jen.

This week, Jack will bring Jennifer her favorite morning treat and she’ll find something amazing inside. The promo shows Jen cracking open her muffin to find a stunning diamond ring inside. It appears that Jack is ready to make the reunion official and get back to the business of being Jennifer’s husband yet again.

Meanwhile, another Salem couple will have a big moment. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), will also want to make it official (again) with his former wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

The preview shows Justin holding a diamond ring in his hand at a restaurant as Adrienne looks stunned. Justin’s son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey) are also in attendance during the proposal. However, Justin may not get the answer he wants as Adrienne looks totally shocked and dismayed by the fact that her former husband is about to propose to her again.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wally Kurth is officially back on DOOL under contract. This means that fans will likely be seeing a lot more of him in the coming months.

Meanwhile, fans can see the storylines play out and much more by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.