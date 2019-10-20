‘TOWIE’ Star Shelby Tribble Unzips Bodysuit & Exposes Cleavage

The Only Way Is Essex star Shelby Tribble commanded the attention of her 335,000 Instagram followers on Friday. The brunette bombshell shared a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a solid black bodysuit that zips up from the navel to the neckline.

The Instagram snap oozed seduction as the TOWIE star tugged at the zipper as if she was tantalizingly unzipping her outfit and exposing her chest for the camera. Shelby had unzipped her bodysuit to just below the bust allowing her to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage for the camera.

Tribble had her head tilted to the head just slightly as one hand was placed on the zipper and the other playfully toyed with her hair. Her lips were pursed just enough to show off her pearly white teeth for the camera.

The snug bodysuit allowed Shelby to put her tiny waist and curvy hips on display. Her hair was styled in loose, large curls as it flowed down her body. She appeared to be standing in front of some sort of background with a blue shaded diamond pattern.

While her following isn’t as large as some of her fellow TOWIE cast members, her photo did accumulate over 7,000 likes and over 50 comments.

“Oooh la la look at those hips…would love to wear you as a hat oooh yeah baby,” one individual penned in a caption they chased with a heart and several kiss emoticons.

Unsurprisingly, a few of her followers jokingly begged her to “show more” as they encouraged her to take another snap with the zipper pulled all the way down.

As those who follow the U.K. reality TV star know, she and Sam Mucklow have had an on and off relationship since October of last year. The duo, however, may have recently taken their romance to the next level.

Mucklow took to his own Instagram just six hours ago to share a snap of he and Shelby locking lips. It, however, was his caption of the photo that caught people’s attention. In the caption, he suggested the duo were going to get married as he asked who wanted to come to their wedding.

Several members of the TOWIE cast quickly congratulated the duo and admitted they would like to come to the wedding.

It, however, remains unclear if the Instagram post was intended to be an official engagement confirmation. Unfortunately, Shelby has not posted anything on her own profile to clear up the confusion.