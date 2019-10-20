Stassi Schroeder Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Is Going To Have A Tough Season

Fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, but so far Bravo has remained tight-lipped about when it will premiere. For those that can’t wait to dive into the drama, star Stassi Schroeder has revealed some fun spoilers for the upcoming season. On the most recent episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, the 31-year-old sat down with fellow podcaster Danny Pellegrino to discuss what’s to come in Season 8 of the hit Bravo show.

Some of the details Stassi spilled included which cast member she didn’t film with once, the drama the newcomers brought to the show, and which of her friends are going to come off bad this season. In a shocking reveal, Stassi said she didn’t film one scene with James Kennedy. Traditionally reality shows force their stars who don’t get along to film together, but that does not happen on Vanderpump Rules, at least not in Season 8.

“Typically, I’d be like James is having a bad season but I didn’t have to film with him once. They didn’t force us to be in situations with people that I wouldn’t. Like, why the f*ck would I ever be around James? So, I wasn’t,” Stassi told Danny.

James and Stassi found themselves in the same location many times in Season 7, but things are definitely changing in 2019. This might also confirm that James did not attend the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

When it came to the show’s newcomers, Stassi said she didn’t have any drama with them and it was kind of disappointing. Someone who didn’t mix very well with the freshman class was Jax and Brittany. Rumors have been around for months suggesting Jax and Brittany had major drama with newbie Dayna Kathan, but there aren’t many details on what sparked the trio’s problems.

Loading...

“Everything I read about that sh*t is like actual sh*t. Unless there were like some things I missed, I don’t remember. I feel like Jax might have a tough season. I think he might.”

Stassi suggesting Jax might have a tough season relates to a comment she made earlier in the podcast when talking with Danny. The Next Level Basic author said she’s just waiting for herself to have another bad season after fans hated her during Seasons 1-3. Stassi thinks Jax might come off bad to viewers in Season 8, but that’s nothing the SUR bartender shouldn’t be prepared for since he’s the show’s bad boy.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut in November.