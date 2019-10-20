New Photos Show Felicity Huffman In Prison Jumpsuit

Felicity Huffman's daughter and husband visited her in prison on Saturday.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman can’t get away from the paparazzi, even in prison. On Saturday, the disgraced actress was spotted in a dark green prison jumpsuit during a visit from her husband, actor William H. Macy, and daughter Sophia Macy. Along with the prison attire, the actress was wearing a white baseball cap, her usual glasses, and of course no jewelry. She is in the middle of serving a 13 day sentence in federal prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to TMZ.

Huffman has currently gotten through five days in prison and has only eight more remaining. While she was originally sentenced to 14 days in prison, she will only actually end up spending 13 days behind bars because the time she spent in prison during her initial arrest will go towards her overall sentence. In addition, she will have a year of probation and 250 hours of community service to complete after her release. In addition, she was given a $30,000 fine in which she has already paid in full.

During the family visit on Saturday, Huffman’s daughter Sophia can be seen walking several paces in front of her father as she tried to get to her mother. Sophia’s kept her head up and her expression stoic as she approached the prison gates. Meanwhile, Macy kept a baseball cap pulled down low over his face. Surprisingly, there were no guards in sight as Huffman was greeted by her family. This is likely because this particular prison in Dublin, California is a low security facility and Huffman is of course not a dangerous offender.

Here's everything we know about Felicity Huffman's prison stint so far. pic.twitter.com/8G1IDaCgrH — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) October 17, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman became one of the famous faces of the ongoing college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have Sophia’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam. Rick Singer, the known mastermind of the scheme, reportedly convinced Huffman that if she didn’t do something drastic her daughter wouldn’t have a chance at getting into the college of her dreams. Sophia knew nothing of Huffman’s actions behind the scenes and was reportedly crushed when she found out.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake. As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. [Rick] Singer was suggesting,” the actress later said of her reasoning behind the crime.